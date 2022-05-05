Voters going to the polls in Derry

Voting is underway in Derry in the Assembly Election.
Fourteen candidates are vying for the five seats, including the five outgoing MLAs, in the Foyle constituency.
Polling stations opened at 7.00am this morning and will close at 10.00pm tonight.
The counting of votes will begin in Magherafelt tomorrow morning with the first results not expected until mid-afternoon.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.