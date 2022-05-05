Newly-formed party's candidate withdraws from race on election morning

The sole representative of a newly-formed political party in Northern Ireland has announced his withdrawal from the Assembly Election.

Polls had already opened when Conor Rafferty this morning posted an update on his Facebook page, urging voters in his constituency to 'vote strategically'.

"Due to circumstances beyond my control I have been unable to mount a campaign in Mid Ulster for the NI Assembly election which begins later today, and therefore I withdraw," he said.

"My name will still appear on the ballot as it's too late to get it taken off. If you're in Mid Ulster use your vote in any case and vote strategically."

Rafferty had been due to represent the new Resume NI party - a branch of the UK-wide Resume Party - in today's election. The party's website says they were first formed in 2020 in response to the lockdown and the 'Great Reset'.

Derry Now have contacted the party for comment.