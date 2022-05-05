Foyle Hospice Female Walk/Run returns after missing out the last two years

The iconic Foyle Hospice Female Walk/Run is back having missed out the last two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The annual event has been held virtually for the past two years, but this year the event is celebrating being back together and Foyle Hospice is inviting women of all ages to help make a difference in the lives of patients and their families.

This year, the annual walk is on Sunday, June 12, starting at 11.30am at the Catalyst Building on Bay Road.

The pandemic crisis put a strain on our healthcare system, making Foyle Hospice's services more critical than ever with increased referrals for home care and adult and young person counselling.

As fundraising events were cancelled over the past two years, the Hospice is in need of support to help fund their community focused services. Your support will ensure that they can continue to provide high quality compassionate care to individuals with life-limiting illness while supporting their families and carers.

This year is like no other with a specially commissioned Female Walk T-shirt that is provided for everyone that signs up for the event.

Over the years the Female Walk T-shirts have become a collectable item with many ladies having T-shirts from the last decade.

The annual Female Walk tradition will continue this year with a bright, fun T-shirt that will put the fun back in fundraising.

This year’s route begins at the Catalyst Building at Bay Road and will finish at the track in Saint Columb’s Park in the Waterside, following current pandemic restrictions. As in previous years, women are invited to join in and take part in an event that has shaped the fundraising calendar of the North West since 1983.

Sheila Duffy, director of income generation and communications, said: “The Foyle Hospice Female Walk launched in 1983 and has been running annually since 2000.

“We are delighted that Loganair will be supporting the event again this year and are especially proud to be celebrating our first big event after the pandemic.

“We have had the honour of caring for local patients and their families since 1991 and with the help of our community we can continue to provide specialist palliative care services, support and counselling to our patients and their families. All proceeds from the Female Walk stay local and every registration makes a difference to someone in our community.

“We want to see as many ladies as possible join us this year, we are back together and we want everyone to see the power of positive actions.



“The Female Walk is a very special event and we are excited to be back this year making a difference.”

To sign up for the Female Walk visit S www.foylehospice.com - you can collect your fundraising pack from our Fundraising Office, 61 Culmore Road, Monday to Friday 9.00am – 5.00pm. Your pack will have your T-shirt, a sponsorship form and also details on how to create your own online sponsorship form on JustGiving or Facebook.

Participants are urged to share their online fundraising link with family and friends and help raise much needed funds to support your local Hospice.

Sheila said: “Help keep the legacy of the Female Walk going strong and sign up for this event and make a difference.”

If you would like to know more about Foyle Hospice, including its services and support or share a fundraising idea, you are invited telephone 028 71 359 888.