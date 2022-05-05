Search

05 May 2022

Daytime 'donuts' result in penalty points and a fine for County Derry man

The defendant accepted his driving had been 'unacceptable'.

Daytime 'donuts' result in penalty points and a fine for County Derry man

The offence took place on the Toberhead Road, Curran.

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

05 May 2022 6:33 PM

Email:

editor@derrypost.com

A 25-year-old Castledawson man has been fined and hit with penalty points after admitting performing 'donuts' near the Glenshane Road.

Gavin Booth, of Oak Grove, Castledawson, entered a guilty plea to driving without due care and attention at Magherafelt Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

The incident occurred on March 28 2021, when police received reports of a car doing 'donuts' on the Toberhead Road, Curran at around 12.15pm.

On arrival, police noted the defendant's vehicle parked in the road and were able to collect dashcam footage and witness statements detailing the offence.

At interview, the defendant accepted his driving had been 'unacceptable'.

Defence for Booth said he had also appeared in court in December, well after the incident in question, and the 'stern warning' given then had resulted in no further offending.

Judge Mullan said the defendant was fortunate the PPS had agreed to a charge of careless driving rather than dangerous, and endorsed Booth's licence with eight penalty points.

She also issued a fine of £150, alongside an offender's levy of £15.

County Derry woman spat and kicked out as her and partner were arrested

The judge described the woman's partner (27) as a 'nuisance'.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media