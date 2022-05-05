Daytime 'donuts' result in penalty points and a fine for County Derry man

The offence took place on the Toberhead Road, Curran.
A 25-year-old Castledawson man has been fined and hit with penalty points after admitting performing 'donuts' near the Glenshane Road.
Gavin Booth, of Oak Grove, Castledawson, entered a guilty plea to driving without due care and attention at Magherafelt Magistrates Court on Wednesday.
The incident occurred on March 28 2021, when police received reports of a car doing 'donuts' on the Toberhead Road, Curran at around 12.15pm.
On arrival, police noted the defendant's vehicle parked in the road and were able to collect dashcam footage and witness statements detailing the offence.
At interview, the defendant accepted his driving had been 'unacceptable'.
Defence for Booth said he had also appeared in court in December, well after the incident in question, and the 'stern warning' given then had resulted in no further offending.
Judge Mullan said the defendant was fortunate the PPS had agreed to a charge of careless driving rather than dangerous, and endorsed Booth's licence with eight penalty points.
She also issued a fine of £150, alongside an offender's levy of £15.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.