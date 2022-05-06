Derry Death Notices - Friday, 6th May, 2022

CUNNINGHAM, George - 5th May 2022 - (peacefully) at Brooklands Edenballymore Lodge Care Home and late of Glenview Avenue, Derry, beloved husband of the late Brenda. Loving father of Kerry, Robert, Lionel, Earle, Rhonda, Kim, and Sandra, a much loved grandfather and great-grandfather, dear son of the late Jennie and George. Deeply regretted by all the family circle. House strictly private please. Funeral service will take place in his daughter Kerry’s home on Saturday at 12.30pm followed by interment in Ballyoan Cemetery. Family flowers only please donations in lieu to Brooklands Edenballymore Lodge Care Home. 25 Northland Road, Derry. BT48 7NF.

MOORE (née Cushnahan), Brigid - 5th May 2022 - (peacefully) at hospital, late of 104 Mayogall Road, Lavey, beloved wife of James, much loved mother of Dermot, Grainne, Sean, Deirdre, Maeve, Orla, Ultan, Niamh, Turlough, Lurach, Canice and the late Seamus and loving sister of the late Michael and Eugene. Brigid’s remains will be removed from her late residence on Friday, 6th May at 5.30pm to St Mary’s Church, Lavey. Requiem Mass on Saturday at 11.00am (which can be viewed via the Church webcam) followed by burial immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, numbers within the Church will be limited to social distancing. Deeply regretted by her sorrowing husband, sons, daughters, sons in law, daughters in law, grand children, and all the family circle. St Anne and St Martha pray or her. House Strictly Private. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to “The MacMillan Unit” c/o the family.

TOSH, Alan - 4th May 2022 - (suddenly) beloved father of David, Rachel and Adam, dear brother of Wilson, Jordan and Rebecca, son of the late Alan and Rosslyn Tosh. Funeral service in his home, 21 Drummond Manor, Limavady on Saturday at 3.00pm followed by interment in Enagh Cemetery