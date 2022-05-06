Search

06 May 2022

Cumann na mBunscol rally call for Red & White army

Red and white day planned as part of the build up to the Ulster SFC semi final.

Cumann na mBunscol rally call for Red & White army

Tickets for the semi final against Monaghan are now available.

Reporter:

Mary K Burke

06 May 2022 10:33 AM

Email:

mary.burke@iconicnews.ie

Cumman na mBunscol Doire have launched a rally call to all primary schools in the county to hold a Red & White day on Friday May 13th to show support for the Derry senior football team ahead of the Ulster Championship semi final clash with Monaghan on May 15th.

Cumann na mBunscol have called for as many supporters as possible to make their way to the game in Armagh at 4pm on the Sunday evening. On the CNB Facebook post the organisers said,

“CND Doire encourage all Derry supporters to give our Derry team the support they deserve next Sunday May 15th. Time to stand up and support our team!!”

The Cumann na nBunscol organisation is an autonomous National Federation of Primary Schools promoting Gaelic Games in an educational context alongside an atmospher of fun and enjoyment.

The body has been in operation for over 40 years, with over 2,800 active schools and more than 100,100 children participating in activities.

If the Derry men can overcome the Monaghan challenge on Sunday 15th May they will play in the Ulster Senior football final on May 29th and will face the winners of Donegal and Cavan who will play their semi final this weekend.

Tickets for Derry's Ulster SFC Semi-Final on Sunday 15th May in Armagh are now available to purchase from the Ulster GAA website. Derry club members have been asked to submit their stand ticket orders to their club secretary prior to this weekend.

ULSTER SFC: Gallagher not surprised by Derry performance

The Derry manager said the Galway result may have given people a false impression.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media