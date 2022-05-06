Search

06 May 2022

Police officer carried on car bonnet: Man remanded in custody

Accused of inflicting grievous bodily injury (GBI) by dangerous driving

Police officer carried on car bonnet: Man remanded in custody

Skeoge Link Road where the alleged incident occurred.

Reporter:

staff reporter

06 May 2022 1:33 PM

A man has been remanded in custody at Derry Magistrate's Court after being charged with attempting to inflict grievous bodily injury (GBI) by dangerous driving on a police officer who was allegedly carried on the bonnet of a car for 30 metres.

Adam McMonagle (28), with an address in London, appeared charged with a series of offences that were said to have occurred on Monday of this week.

.They include dangerous driving, attempting to cause GBI by dangerous driving, assault on police and driving while disqualified.

Connecting the accused to the charges and opposing bail, a PSNI officer told the court police, who were on patrol on the Skeoge Link, saw an Audi car travelling at speed on the other side of the carriageway.

As police turned to follow, they noticed traffic was stalled and saw the driver of the Audi talking to the driver of another car.

As police approached, the driver got back into his vehicle.

In an attempt to prevent the car moving off, one officer struck the driver's window with his baton breaking the window on the second strike.

LIVE BLOG: ASSEMBLY ELECTION 2022

Keep right up to date before, during and after the 2022 Assembly Election.

The vehicle took off and struck that officer and another officer who was in front of the vehicle had to jump onto the bonnet.

The court heard that the vehicle went 'faster and faster' with the officer clinging to the bonnet and travelled for some 30 metres before the officer threw himself off resulting in him suffering bruising, cuts and grazes.

The court was told police spoke to the other driver and he said he had pulled out at a junction and the Audi had been approaching at speed.

The driver said the Audi had pursued him and the driver had got out shouting at him and he had locked the door as he was 'fearful and scared.'

Police were given a description of driver and were able to trace the car which was registered to McMonagle.

The car was found abandoned and there was a box of beer in the front seat.

CCTV from a nearby shop was checked and the Audi was seen in the car park some hours previously with McMonagle entering the shop and remaining there for 20 minutes.

The court heard he appeared unsteady on his feet.

McMonagle handed himself in to police and made largely 'o comment' interiews.

McEleney brothers 'keeping Derry City players grounded'

Reynolds praises experienced duo ahead of Bohemians' game

He was asked did he intend to kill the police officer and he made no comment.

District Judge Barney McElholm said he wanted a Viper identification procedure carried out very soon if not immediately.

Defence counsel Stephen Chapman said it was 'significant' that while McMonagle was arrested for attempted murder that charge was not being proffered.

Judge McElholm said he believed that the case would be going to the Crown Court.

The barrister said this client claimed he was having a psychotic episode at the time and remembered nothing.

The judge said if the defendant suffered from psychotic episodes like this then 'he was not fit to be on the streets.'

He said these were a 'very serious set of offences with immediate custody being the only outcome.'

The judge added: "To drive off at speed with someone clinging to the car is putting life at risk."
Stating McMonagle was'a danger to the public,' Judge McElholm remanded him in custody to appear again on May 26.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media