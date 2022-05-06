Search

06 May 2022

Jail for Derry 'R' driver who killed man while driving at 90mph

PSNI welcome sentencing

Jail for Derry 'R' driver who killed man while driving at 90mph

Reporter:

staff reporter

06 May 2022 6:33 PM

Police have welcomed the jail sentence handed down to a Derry man for causing the death by careless driving of a man, aged in his 50's, in 2018.

Biain O'Connor (22), from Derry, pleaded guilty in March this year and was sentenced at Derry Crown Court today (Friday) to 20 months imprisonment and disqualified from driving for three years.

Eamonn McCafferty was 58 years old when he died after being struck by a blue Hyundai i10 car, drivin by O'Connor, as he walked along the Foreglen Road in Claudy with his wife in the early hours of Saturday, 18th August, 2018.

Sergeant Joanne Boyd, from the PSNI's Collision Investigation Unit, said, "Today's sentence handed down to Mr. O'Connor is welcome, but will not ease the pain and loss for Eamonn's family and friends.

"Mr. O'Connor, who was 18 years old at the time of the collision, and an 'R' plate driver restricted to 45mph, was found to have been driving his car in excess of 90 miles per hour seconds before the tragic collision occurred.

"No-one should be travelling on our roads at these speeds, let alone an inexperienced young driver in what was a completely avoidable situation. Our thoughts today remain with the family of Eamonn."

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media