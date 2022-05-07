Search

07 May 2022

Assembly Election: Foyle constituency count resumes this morning

Three seats still to be filled

Assembly Election: Foyle constituency count resumes this morning

Sinn Fein's Padraig Delargy is congratulated by party colleague Ciara Ferguson after being elected, topping the poll.

Reporter:

staff reporter

07 May 2022 8:33 AM

Counting in the Foyle constituency in the Stormont Assembly election will resume at the Magherafelt count centre this morning with three of the five seats still to be filled.

Outgoing MLAs, Sinn Fein's Padraig Delargy and the SDLP's Mark H Durkan, slept well last night after they were both elected on the first count, with the Sinn Fein candidate topping the poll.

Sinn Fein's Ciara Ferguson looks set to join her party colleague while Mr Durkan will be joined by either Sinead McLaughlin or Brian Tierney.

The fifth seat should be filled by either the DUP's Ryan McCready or Ulster Unionist Ryan McCready.

Sinn Fein are on course to being the largest party in the Assembly, meaning history will be made with the party's vice-president and Deputy First Minister, Michelle O'Neill, becoming the first nationalist to hold the top post since the state was formed 100 years ago.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media