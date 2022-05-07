Assembly Election: Foyle constituency count resumes this morning

Sinn Fein's Padraig Delargy is congratulated by party colleague Ciara Ferguson after being elected, topping the poll.
Counting in the Foyle constituency in the Stormont Assembly election will resume at the Magherafelt count centre this morning with three of the five seats still to be filled.
Outgoing MLAs, Sinn Fein's Padraig Delargy and the SDLP's Mark H Durkan, slept well last night after they were both elected on the first count, with the Sinn Fein candidate topping the poll.
Sinn Fein's Ciara Ferguson looks set to join her party colleague while Mr Durkan will be joined by either Sinead McLaughlin or Brian Tierney.
The fifth seat should be filled by either the DUP's Ryan McCready or Ulster Unionist Ryan McCready.
Sinn Fein are on course to being the largest party in the Assembly, meaning history will be made with the party's vice-president and Deputy First Minister, Michelle O'Neill, becoming the first nationalist to hold the top post since the state was formed 100 years ago.
