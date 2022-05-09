Derry Death Notices - Monday, 9th May, 2022

CASSIDY, William (Liam) - 6th May 2022 - late of Argyle Terrace and River Court Apartments, beloved son of the late Kevin and Mary, loving brother of Myra, Dympna, Raymond, Eileen, Kay and Martina and a much loved uncle. Funeral arrangements later.
McCLOY, Sean - 7th May 2022 - (peacefully) at hospital, surrounded by his loving family, 25 Tamlaghtduff Road, Bellaghy, beloved husband of Anne (nee Neeson), much loved father of Piaras and Aine and loving brother of Seamus, Ben and Maura. Sean's remains will leave his late residence on Tuesday, 9th May at 10.20am for 11.00am Requiem Mass in St Mary's Church, Bellaghy (which can be viewed via the parish webcam), burial immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Unfortunately due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, numbers attending both the wake and the funeral will be limited to social distancing. Deeply regretted by his sorrowing wife, son, daughter, daughter in law Emma, brother, sisters, grand children Shea, Declan and Eiréann and all the family circle. On his soul sweet Jesus have mercy.
