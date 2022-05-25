Derry Playhouse to host So Young- The Taking of My Life by the Catholic Church

Derry Playhouse is set to host Gerard and Damian Gorman for the launch of So Young- The Taking of My Life by the Catholic Church next week.

The launch event will be held in theatre and broadcast live from the theatre on Sunday May 29.

So Young is Gerard’s powerful and courageous account of how he finally found a voice to tell his story.

When Gerard was 12 years old and in first year at St Colman’s College in Newry, he was abused by paedophile priest, Father Malachy Finegan.

Gerard was so traumatised that for many years he was unable to talk about what had happened to him.

In this memoir – with the help of his brother, the poet Damian Gorman - he talks openly about the abuse he suffered and the impact it had on his life and on the lives of those around him.

He describes too his role in exposing Finegan and his long and painful battle with the Catholic Church – in and out of the civil courts – to force it to acknowledge the harm done to him and the cover-up that perpetuated Finegan’s abuse.

Gerard Gorman was born and reared in Newcastle, County Down, and now lives in Poyntzpass. He spent most of his working life as a painter and decorator. His brother, Damian Gorman, is a poet and playwright.

Playhouse CEO Kevin Murphy said: "So Young is an incredible piece of bravery and resilience, but also hope.



"If our approach can be described as a journey towards positive change, Gerard is a powerful example of just that, and we’re so proud to be chosen to help him in his fight towards justice, healing and real transformative social change.

“Gerard Gorman’s courageous testimony must be heeded. So Young is a damning indictment of Catholic Church policy which hid criminals from the law.

"There is a clue in the subtitle of the book, for it is indeed living proof of how a powerful religious organisation allowed innocent young children to have their lives taken.

"So Young is heart-breaking at times, yet uplifting at other moments, as Gerard tries to live normally, but all the while dealing with everyday events that trigger flashbacks to the horrors of his childhood."

Chris Moore, award-winning journalist, who broke the Father Brendan Smyth child abuse scandal, said: "He hides all from his loved ones and keeps his suffering secret. A harrowing but compelling read, this heroic story will undoubtedly inspire others to come forward and find voice.

“Of this I am sure – the full truth about the clerical abuse scandal in the Diocese of Dromore would never have been known were it not for Gerard Gorman’s courage and determination over many years."

Gerard Gorman will be in conversation with Damian Gorman for the launch of So Young- The Taking of My Life by the Catholic Church at The Playhouse on Sunday May 29 from 3-5pm.

The free event will be held in theatre and broadcast live from The Playhouse and available to book or watch back for 7 days.

To book, visit www.derryplayhouse.co.uk or contact The Playhouse Box Office on (028)71268 027.