Search

26 May 2022

Traffic calming measures for Feeny village welcomed

A local councillor has said work will be completed within the financial year.

Traffic calming measures for Feeny village welcomed

Cllr Kathleen McGurk in Feeny.

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

25 May 2022 7:33 PM

Email:

editor@derrypost.com

Sinn Féin Councillor Kathleen McGurk has welcomed movement on traffic calming measures for Feeny.

Speaking after a meeting with the Department for Infastructure Roads service, Cllr McGurk said: “Following their initial commitment to implement traffic calming measures back in March, I am pleased that Roads Service have confirmed what measures they intend to put in place to tackle the speeding issues in Feeny.

"I have been lobbying Roads Service on this issue for four years and I am delighted action will now be taken in the near future.

"The village has seen consistent speeding issues and several accidents over the past number of years. Many residents, particularly parents, have contacted me who fear for the safety of their children in the village, so these works will be a welcome relief for all residents.”

The Sinn Féin councillor continued: "The proposed works will be carried out in two phases within this financial year, including an immediate upgrade to the village gateways with new road surfacing, new signs, line painting and red surfacing.

"The second phase of works, which is subject to a technical assessment, will see the installation of a priority traffic flow management system on the Main Street, to ensure traffic is forced to slow upon entering the village.”

FEATURE: Nine gold medals for County Derry teenager Dearbhaile

The County Derry teenager recently added nine gold medals to her haul.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media