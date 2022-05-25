Traffic calming measures for Feeny village welcomed

Sinn Féin Councillor Kathleen McGurk has welcomed movement on traffic calming measures for Feeny.

Speaking after a meeting with the Department for Infastructure Roads service, Cllr McGurk said: “Following their initial commitment to implement traffic calming measures back in March, I am pleased that Roads Service have confirmed what measures they intend to put in place to tackle the speeding issues in Feeny.

"I have been lobbying Roads Service on this issue for four years and I am delighted action will now be taken in the near future.

"The village has seen consistent speeding issues and several accidents over the past number of years. Many residents, particularly parents, have contacted me who fear for the safety of their children in the village, so these works will be a welcome relief for all residents.”

The Sinn Féin councillor continued: "The proposed works will be carried out in two phases within this financial year, including an immediate upgrade to the village gateways with new road surfacing, new signs, line painting and red surfacing.

"The second phase of works, which is subject to a technical assessment, will see the installation of a priority traffic flow management system on the Main Street, to ensure traffic is forced to slow upon entering the village.”