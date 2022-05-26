Road closures to facilitate Aberfoyle flood relief scheme

A flood alleviation scheme on Aberfoyle Crescent and Aberfoyle Crescent South will begin next week to reduce the risk of ‘out-of-sewer’ flooding and associated environmental pollution in the area.

The work - which will involve NI Water laying 100 metres of relief sewer to divert excess storm water away from properties in Aberfoyle during storm events - will require road closures to be implemented on Aberfoyle Crescent (from its junction with Duncreggan Road) and on Aberfoyle Crescent South (from its junction with Rock Road).

Catherine Watkins, NI Water’s project manager said site preparation works for 'this important work' will get underway on Monday next.

She added due to the complex nature of the work and the level of existing services in the area, the overall project would take between four-six weeks to complete.

Ms Watkins added: “Traffic management arrangements will be in place throughout this essential work. In order for this work to be undertaken as safely as possible, it will be necessary to have a road closure in place on Aberfoyle Crescent and Aberfoyle Crescent South.

“The road will be closed to the public for through traffic and parking, but access will be maintained for residents of Aberfoyle Crescent, Aberfoyle Crescent South and Dill Park”

She added large scale digital signs would be in place to advise motorists of the closures and a diversion route signposted.

“NI Water’s contractor, CivCo, will liaise directly with any residents affected by traffic management restrictions throughout the project for deliveries and bin collections. Normal working hours will be 8.00am to 5.00pm; however, it may be necessary at times for work to be undertaken outside of these hours.

“Please be aware that construction sites are dangerous areas for unauthorised persons, especially children and we would appreciate your cooperation in ensuring that children do not play in or around the site or machinery. Working areas will have warning signs in place to protect the public from any hazards.

"The public are advised to stay out of these working areas for their own safety.

“NI Water understands that work of this nature can be disruptive to the local community and would like to thank residents in advance for their patience and cooperation as we prepare to undertake this important work to alleviate flooding in the area.

“NI Water manages a network of 15,600kms of sewers on a daily basis and we have invested billions in our water and wastewater infrastructure. However, no amount of investment will completely stop blocked pipes or inappropriate items polluting our environment.

"Items such as baby wipes and sanitary products are often the cause of out of sewer flooding which can easily be avoided by only flushing the 3Ps: pee, poo and toilet paper; everything else needs to go in the bin.”