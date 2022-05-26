Police make public appeal after pensioner is assaulted on Strand Road

Police are appealing for information and witnesses following the report of an assault on the Strand Road, Derry on Wednesday, May 25.

The PSNI received a report shortly after 7pm that a man, aged in his early 70s, had been assaulted.

Officers attended to the injured male who had significant bleeding to his face, swelling and bruising to his left eye, a cut to his wrist and cut to the tip of his finger.

He was taken to hospital where he received medical treatment for his injuries.

Officers believe that one male was involved in this assault and would request that he come forward to speak with police.

The PSNI would ask anyone who was in the area at the time of the assault or who may have captured dash-cam footage from the area which could assist with the investigation to call them on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 1490 of 25/05/22.

A report can also be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form via: http://www.psni.police.uk/ makeareport/ or you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at: http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.