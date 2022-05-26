Search

26 May 2022

Derry learner driver caught without qualified driver TWICE on same day

The man was given a driving ban when he appeared at Letterkenny District Court

Letterkenny court house.





A man on a learner permit was caught driving unaccompanied in Letterkenny TWICE in the one day.

Learner driver Ademolu Ogunnaike has been given a six-month driving ban.

Ogunnaike, 26, appeared before Letterkenny District Court, where he was fined €750.

Ogunnaike was caught driving without a qualified driver on September 13, 2020 at Pearse Road, Letterkenny.

Officers impounded Ogunnaike’s car, but on its release he was stopped again a short time later at Cullion Road, Letterkenny.

The accused, of Northland Road in Derry, has previous convictions for speeding, the possession of drugs and driving without insurance.

He was fined €250 for he first offence and €500 for the second.

Judge Deirdre Gearty also gave Ogunnaike a six-month driving ban.

