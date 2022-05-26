Search

26 May 2022

County Derry company supports local mental health charity

The firm made a donation to The Olive Branch in Magherafelt.

County Derry company supports local mental health charity

David Henderson presents The Olive Branch with the donation.

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

26 May 2022 8:33 PM

Email:

editor@derrypost.com

World-class paving and walling manufacturer Tobermore, has made a generous donation to local mental health charity ‘The Olive Branch’.

These much-needed funds will help provide local mental health support for those who reach out for help. Tobermore is committed to supporting the mental health and wellbeing of its employees and wider community. The company has implemented several initiatives including a bespoke health and wellbeing app, flexible working, an open workplace culture and a dedicated wellbeing committee.

Founded in 2017, The Olive Branch offers free of charge, self-referral, no-appointment necessary professional counselling service for those suffering with ill mental health. The Olive Branch has qualified counsellors on hand to work with clients suffering from depression, anxiety, grief, and/or experiencing suicidal thoughts. 

Despite the amazing work done by the NHS, there are still gaps in mental health services and waiting lists remain lengthy. The Olive Branch prides themselves on their ability to offer counselling when the client is most in need – when they reach out for help. Their clients range in age from 11-70 years old.

Leoné Paul, Vice Chairwoman of The Olive Branch commented: “We would like to thank Tobermore MD David Henderson for donating a massive £2,000 to our NW200 Business Sponsorship Gala.

"We are overwhelmed by David’s generosity. Every penny we raise goes directly into the provision of free of charge professional counselling services in Magherafelt, Coleraine and Ballymena.”

“We are committed to preserving the mental health of our communities and this can only be achieved by having the support of David and other likeminded business owners. On behalf of all at The Olive Branch we thank you David Henderson and Tobermore!”

David Henderson added: “Tobermore is proud to support the Olive Branch. This charity does remarkable work in our local area to support people who are struggling with their mental health.”

If you or someone you know need mental health support do not hesitate to call the Olive Branch 028 7963 3688, or visit their website www.theolivebranch.org.uk/

Multi-million dollar investment for young County Derry entrepreneurs

The former St Mary's Grammar School students took a leap of faith moving out to America.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media