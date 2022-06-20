Search

22 Jun 2022

LegenDerry street Food Festival returns next month

"It's important that we provide platforms for those working in the food industry to showcase their ideas, and the Street Food Festival is the perfect opportunity"

LegenDerry street Food Festival returns next month

Mayor, Councillor Sandra Duffy, launches the Legenderry Street Food Festival. Pictured are Stephanie Bradley, Jim Nash, Joanne Cullen and Josh Kyle.

Reporter:

Nicole Lang

20 Jun 2022 1:33 PM

Food lovers will have the chance to savour some sensational local street food next month with the welcome return of the LegenDerry Street Food Festival, taking place July 15-17.

The event will serve up some of the very best local fayre as the perfect entrée to the Foyle Maritime Festival which kicks off on July 20-24.

Vendors will set up in the Quayside where food lovers can pop down and enjoy a three-day feast for the senses, showcasing the very best local produce, from sumptuous slow cooked barbeque to authentic wood fired pizza, all complemented by the finest local craft beers and spirits.

Launching the festival, Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District, Councillor Sandra Duffy, said it was a great opportunity to celebrate the growing street food culture here. 

Mayor Duffy said: "I'm delighted to see the return of the LegenDerry Street Food Festival, and the focus on some of the new and exciting businesses which are appearing at a variety of locations across the City and District. 

"The LegenDerry Food brand has really grown and developed into a strong identity for our local restaurants and producers and an umbrella for so many exciting new and established businesses.

"Street Food is a relatively new trend so it's fantastic that we can boast such an array of delicious food offerings and it's a culture that will undoubtedly go from strength to strength. 

"It's important that we provide platforms for those working in the food industry to showcase their ideas, and the Street Food Festival is the perfect opportunity to sample some of the alternative and exciting new cuisine being created by our street food aficionados."

This LegenDerry Street Food Festival is the first of its kind here since 2019 and this year's event is bigger and better than ever, with quality food complemented by some fantastic products from our local drinks producers and live DJ. 

Vendors include Doherty's; Fairley's Flavours; Foyle Bubble Waffle; La Tia Juana; Lo & Slo; Nonnas; Offing Coffee; Silver Bean.

Watch the world go by at one of the pop-up bars where you can sample a selection of the finest craft beers and exclusive cocktails using local spirits from The Walled City Brewery, Rough Bros, and Wild Atlantic Distillery.

Tourism Manager with Council, Jennifer O'Donnell, said: "We are so looking forward to bringing the LegenDerry Street Food Festival back this summer to a new location, and what a perfect start to our Maritime programme with a quayside celebration of fabulous food and local hospitality.

"I'm delighted to see our local food network going from strength to strength and so many of our businesses working together to create LegenDerry experiences that enhance our profile as a vibrant and exciting visitor destination."

The LegenDerry Street Food Festival will run from Friday July 15 – Sunday July 17 from 12pm–10pm. The festival is free admission all weekend.

For more info go to www.legenderryfood.com/ events

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media