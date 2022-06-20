Search

22 Jun 2022

Young Derry Girls star diagnosed with leukemia, aged four

Young Derry Girls star diagnosed with leukemia, aged four

The youngster starred as Erin Quinn's baby sister, Anna Quinn, together with her twin sister Sophie, in season one and two of the Channel 4 hit series. Photo: Belfast Live

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

20 Jun 2022 2:33 PM

Derry Girls actress Zoe Brown has been undergoing chemotherapy after being diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia at just four years old. 

The youngster starred as Erin Quinn's baby sister, Anna Quinn, together with her twin sister Sophie, in season one and two of the Channel 4 hit series.

Zoe, who is from Belfast, was diagnosed with leukemia seven weeks ago after her mother noticed she was pale and rushed her to the hospital. It was then doctors confirmed the devastating analysis.

Since then, the four-year-old has had a number of bone marrow biopsies and is currently receiving chemotherapy and steroid therapies.

Zoe's mum, Leah, told Belfast Live that the youngster has spent the last several weeks undergoing gruelling procedures and treatments, which will continue until Christmas and have left the youngster too weak to walk. 

Leah, says her daughter is “nonetheless smiling” regardless of the grueling therapy and dropping her hair, which she says is the “hardest part.”

“I know that’s not the main concern, but it’s the saddest wee bit for her,” Leah said. “Zoe just had the longest thickest hair and it was the first thing anyone talked about when they saw her.”

Derry Girls fans have rallied to support the family through the heartbreaking ordeal.

A family friend has set up a fundraising page  to support the family which has smashed its £500 target by raising nearly £7000. 

Leah, who has been forced to give up her work to care for Zoe, said that the help and kindness they have received so far from well-wishers has been “unbelievable."

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media