Derry road and lane closures for the upcoming weeks

Derry News has been made aware of a number of upcoming temporary land and road closures in the city for the upcoming weeks.

A spokesperson for the City Centre Initiative said: "We wish to make you aware to assist with your forward planning. On behalf of those undertaking the works we would like to apologise for any inconvenience these works may cause.

"If you require any further information, please do not hesitate to contact the CCI offices on 028 7136 0169 and we will be happy to answer your queries."

Pump Street will be closed from Monday July 4 to Friday July 8 between 09:30 and 16:30.

There will also be a lane closure on Foyle Road between Monday July 4 2022 to Friday July 8 between 09:30-16:30.

A temporary road closure will be in place from London Street to Ferryquay Street. The road closure will operate between the hours of 09:30 - 16:30.



A temporary lane closure will also be in place from Moore Walk to Bridge Street. The lane closure will operate between the hours of 09:30 - 16:30.

A lane closure will be in place on Abercorn Road on Sunday July 3 between 07:00-18:00.

A temporary lane closure will also be in place from Bennett Street to Abercorn Place. The lane closure will operate between the hours of 07:00-18:00.

There will be a temporary lane closure at Foyle Embankment from Monday July 4 to Tuesday July 5 between 09:30-16:30.

A temporary lane closure will also be in place from Harbour Square Roundabout to Strand Road. The lane closure will operate between the hours of 07:00-18:00

There will be a lane closure on the Strand Road between Monday July 4 to Tuesday July 5 between 09:30-16:30.

A temporary lane closure will also be in place from 180m south of Rock Terrace to 100m south of Rock Terrace. The lane closure will operate between the hours of 09:30 - 16:00.