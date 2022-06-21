Search

Derry Death Notices - Tuesday, 21st June, 2022

DONAGHY (nee Kearney), Margaret - 20th June 2022 - (peacefully) surrounded by her family at Rush Hall Care Home, beloved wife of the late John Brendan and dearly loved mother of Seamus, Miriam (Mc Mullan), Brenda (McCartney), greatly loved grandmother and much loved sister of Seamus, Sr. Dolores, OLA, Paddy Joe, Bernadette (McLaughlin), Gérard, Kevin, Teresa, Mary (McLaughlin), Philomena (Gormley), Eugene and the late Father Stephan. R I P. Late of 490, Glenshane Road, Claudy, and formerly from Clougherny, Plumbridge. Margaret will repose in her late home until funeral to St Patrick's Church, Claudy for Requiem Mass at 11.00am on Wednesday followed by interment in adjoining cemetery immediately after. Please note, in the current virus situation, and to protect everyone the family request the wake house is strictly private, for family and close friends only. Family flowers only with donations in lieu, if wished to Marie Curie, c/o Carmel O'Neill, Funeral Director, 644 Barnailt Road, Claudy, BT47 4EA. The Requiem Mass can be viewed on mcntv/St. Patrick's Church, Claudy.

 

McGLADE, Edward (Eddie) - 18th June 2022 - (peacefully) at hospital surrounded by his loving family, late of 98 Deerpark Road, Bellaghy,  beloved husband of Margaret (Mawhinney), much loved father of Paul and Tracey (Scullion) and dear brother of the late Jimmy, Annie, Dan, John, Brigid and Nan. Eddie’s remains will leave his late residence on Wednesday, 22nd June at 10.25am for 11.00am Requiem Mass in St Mary’s Church Bellaghy, (which can be viewed via the church webcam), burial immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Deeply regretted by his sorrowing wife, son, daughter, son in law Joe, daughter in law Dana, grandchildren Alex and Fion and all his family circle. St. Anthony Pray for him. Family Flowers only please, donations in memory of Eddie can be made directly to “Alzheimers Society NI” 30 Skegoneill Street, Belfast, BT15 3JL.

 

SHEERIN, Linda - 20th June 2022 - (peacefully) at Altnagelvin Hospital, loving mother of Shannon, Sean, Chloe and Demi-Leigh, devoted grandmother of Regan, Cian, Bella-Rose and Mason, beloved daughter of Sylvia and William, dear sister of Denise, Emmet, Jason, Alan, Stephen, William and Kevin. Funeral leaving her home 144 Clon Elagh, Skeoge, on Wednesday at 9.20am to St. Mary’s Church Creggan for Requiem Mass at 10.00am. Interment afterwards in the City Cemetery. Sacred Heart Of Jesus have mercy on her soul. Our Lady Of Lourdes intercede for her.

