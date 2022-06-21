'Stop vandalism of Strathfoyle Play Park'

An appeal has been made for attacks to cease on Strathfoyle Play Park.

Following the second attack on the play park, which took place at the weekend, Derry City Councillor, Paul Flemming (Sinn Féin) said the vandalism should stop immediately.

Cllr Flemming said: "Sadly there has been a second attack on the play park, resulting in the park having to close until repairs can be carried out. This is an intolerable situation.

“It took many years to get this play park opened and it provides a great facility for local families. The last thing we want to see is it being targeted by a very small anti-community element.

“I would urge anyone who sees people vandalising the park or other facilities to contact the police, elected representatives and local community organisations.”

Reacting to the vandalism at Strathfoyle Play Park, Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Sandra Duffy (Sinn Féin) said she was disappointed the new inclusive play equipment at Strathfoyle play park has had to be temporarily locked out of use due to vandalism.

Mayor Duffy added: "It was barely a week ago that I joined members of Enagh Youth Forum to mark the official opening of the new equipment and now we have to wait again while parts are sourced and repairs are made.

I would strongly encourage those responsible to deter from these selfish and criminal actions which are affecting everyone in the community."