Search

22 Jun 2022

'Stop vandalism of Strathfoyle Play Park'

'An intolerable situation' - Cllr Paul Flemming

An appeal for attacks to cease on Strathfoyle Play Park

An appeal for attacks to cease on Strathfoyle Play Park

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

21 Jun 2022 1:33 PM

Email:

news@derrynow.com

An appeal has been made for attacks to cease on Strathfoyle Play Park.

Following the second attack on the play park, which took place at the weekend, Derry City Councillor, Paul Flemming (Sinn Féin) said the vandalism should stop immediately.

Cllr Flemming said: "Sadly there has been a second attack on the play park, resulting in the park having to close until repairs can be carried out. This is an intolerable situation.   

“It took many years to get this play park opened and it provides a great facility for local families. The last thing we want to see is it being targeted by a very small anti-community element. 

“I would urge anyone who sees people vandalising the park or other facilities to contact the police, elected representatives and local community organisations.” 

Reacting to the vandalism at Strathfoyle Play Park, Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Sandra Duffy (Sinn Féin) said she was disappointed the new inclusive play equipment at Strathfoyle play park has had to be temporarily locked out of use due to vandalism.

Mayor Duffy added: "It was barely a week ago that I joined members of Enagh Youth Forum to mark the official opening of the new equipment and now we have to wait again while parts are sourced and repairs are made.

I would strongly encourage those responsible to deter from these selfish and criminal actions which are affecting everyone in the community."

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media