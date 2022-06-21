Breaking: Waterside fire

The Fire Service is currently battling a blaze in the Waterside area of Derry.
The fire broke out at disused buildings in Dunfield Terrace.
The buildings are believed to have lain derelict for a number of years.
According to local SDLP councillor, Sean Mooney, the site in question has been "an allurement for anti social activity.
Updates to follow.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.