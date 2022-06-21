Funeral arrangements confirmed for tragic County Derry biker

Funeral arrangements have been confirmed for tragic rider Jack Oliver who died at the weekend following an accident at Kells road races.

The Limavady man was taking part in the Supersport race on Sunday when tragedy struck.

Described as an ‘up and coming star’, the North Derry man had earlier finished runner-up in the Junior Support race at the County Meath event.

He had also finished in tenth place in the Senior Support event.

The meeting was abandoned after the fatal accident.

Jack’s remains will be returning home to County Derry on Thursday, June 23 with a motorcycle escort.

The escort will leave Navan at 2pm and will travel via Dundalk, Newry, Belfast and Dungiven before returning to the family home in Limavady.

All motorcyclists are welcome, according to Jack’s death notice.

The 22 year-old’s funeral will take place on Sunday, June 26.

The funeral service will be held in Carrick Parish Church at 2pm followed by burial in Enagh Cemetery at 3pm.

The death notice states: “Friends and family are welcome at his late home from 12noon on Friday and Saturday.”