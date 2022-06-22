Derry Death Notices - Wednesday, 22nd June, 2022

CAMPBELL (nee Montgomery), Anna Margaret - 20th June 2022 - (peacefully) at Causeway Hospital, Coleraine, formally of Cawhill Park, dearly beloved wife of the late Samuel, a loving sister of Bernard and the late Alister, Kathleen, David and Audrey, a dear sister-in-law of Kathleen McCorkell. A funeral service will take place on Thursday in Adair & Neely Funeral Home, Foyle Road at 11.00am followed by burial in Altnagelvin Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers to Trinity House, 15 Kilrea Road, Garvagh BT51 5LP. Anna will be sadly missed by her entire family circle and friends.

MILLS, Margaret - 20th June 2022 - (peacefully) at Moneymore Care Home, dearly beloved wife of the late David, formerly of Carrydarragh Road, Moneymore, much loved Mother of David, John and Hazel, loving mother-in-Law of Glynnis, Karen and Christopher and a devoted grandmother and great grandmother. House and funeral strictly private. Lovingly remembered by the entire family circle.

OLIVER, Jack - 19th June 2022 - as result of a tragic motorcycle accident, at Kells Road Race. Much loved son of Tommy and Julie, loving brother of Robbie and Emma, brother in law of Emma, devoted partner of Lucy, also a much loved grandson, nephew, and Uncle. Jack will be returning home on Thursday with a motorcycle escort, leaving Navan at 2.00pm travelling via Dundalk, Newry, Belfast, Dungiven, Limavady. (All motorcyclists welcome) Funeral will be leaving his late home 39 Rose Park, Limavady on Sunday at 1.00pm for service in Carrick Parish Church at 2.00pm followed by burial in Enagh Cemetery at 3.00pm. Friends and family are welcome at his late home from 12noon on Friday and Saturday. Family flowers only please donations if desired and cheques payable to Injured Riders Fund and forwarded to Browns Funeral Directors, 21 Aghanloo Ind Est, Aghanloo Road, Limavady. BT49 0HE. Will be lovingly remembered and sadly missed by his entire family circle. Fly High Jacko #232

SHEERIN, Linda - 20th June 2022 - (peacefully) at Altnagelvin Hospital, loving mother of Shannon, Sean, Chloe and Demi-Leigh, devoted grandmother of Regan, Cian, Bella-Rose and Mason, beloved daughter of Sylvia and William, dear sister of Denise, Emmet, Jason, Alan, Stephen, William and Kevin. Funeral leaving her home 144 Clon Elagh, Skeoge, today (Wednesday) at 9.20am to St. Mary’s Church Creggan for Requiem Mass at 10.00am. Interment afterwards in the City Cemetery. Sacred Heart Of Jesus have mercy on her soul. Our Lady Of Lourdes intercede for her.