22 Jun 2022

£400k resurfacing scheme commences on Glenshane Pass

No road closures are planned during the work on the A6 Glenshane Pass.

Reporter:

Staff reporter

22 Jun 2022 1:33 PM

Email:

editor@derrypost.com

A £402,000 carriageway resurfacing scheme has commenced on the A6 Glenshane Pass.

The resurfacing works will be undertaken near the Glenshane Quarry and extend for approximately 800 metres towards Dungiven and will deliver significant improvements to both the structural integrity and surface quality of the road surface on this part of the trunk road network between Derry and Belfast.

During the course of the works traffic will be managed by a convoy working system.  No road closures are planned. Speed restrictions will be in place until Friday, July 8 when the works are expected to be completed. To assist commuters convoy working will be restricted to the period between 9.30am and 4.00pm Monday to Friday.

The Department has programmed the work operations and traffic management arrangements to minimise inconvenience, however, drivers should expect some delays and are advised to allow additional time when travelling in the area.

In order to help ensure the safety of road users and road workers the public is asked to comply with all temporary traffic restrictions and to drive with extra care when travelling in the vicinity of the works.

The Department will keep the public informed of any unforeseen changes to the planned works.

For traffic information about this and other improvement schemes visit: www.trafficwatchni.com

News

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

