Derry Death Notices - Thursday, 23rd June, 2022

BRYSON (nee Coulter), Rubina (Dolly) – 22nd June 2022 - (peacefully) at Marina Care Home, much loved wife of the late Alexander (Sandy), 25 Belagherty Road, Magherafelt, dearly loved and devoted mother of Olive, John, Mervyn, Gordon and Audrey, dear mother-in-law of Jim, Joan and Jim, loving grandmother of Karen, Laura, Gareth, Claire, Daniel, Rachel, Emma and Andrew and a cherished great-grandmother of Ollie, Isaac, Annie, Jenna, Lucy, Emilia, Charlie, Lyla, Noah and Josie. House strictly private. Family and friends welcome in Garvin’s Funeral Home, 15 Ballyronan Road, Magherafelt, BT45 6BP on Thursday evening from 7.00pm - 8.30pm. Funeral Service in Garvin’s Funeral Home on Friday at 2.00pm followed by burial in Saltersland Presbyterian Churchyard. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, for Saltersland Presbyterian Church Repair Fund, payable to Garvin’s Funeral Service (Donations A/c). Lovingly remembered by her family and the entire family circle.

CALDWELL, Arthur - 21st June 2022 - (peacefully) at his home 516 Lyttlesdale, Garvagh, beloved husband of Roberta, much loved father of James, William, Heather, David, Jean, Richard and Adrian, much loved grandfather of Louis, Jason and Ruby. House and funeral private. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to MS Society c/o Mrs Elizabeth Mullan, 103 Main Street, Garvagh, BT51 5AB. Deeply regretted by his sorrowing wife, daughters, sons and the entire family circle.

GORMLEY (nee Crossan), Bridget (Bridie) - 22nd June 2021 - (peacefully) at Altnagelvin Hospital, late of 73 Sallowilly Road, Claudy, Co Derry, beloved wife of the late Con R.I.P., dear sister of Lily, Philip and the late Teresa, Mickey and infant James R.I.P. Reposing at her late residence from 1.00pm Thursday (23rd) , funeral from there on Friday, 24th June leaving at 2.15pm for 3.00pm Requiem Mass in St. Joseph’s Church Craigbane, interment immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Funeral Mass will be lived streamed via the following link: https://www.facebook.com/Mclaughlinfuneraldirectors/. Family flowers only please and donations if desired in lieu to Foyle Hospice c/o McLaughlin Funeral Directors. Deeply regretted and will be sadly missed by all her loving family and the entire family circle. Our Lady of Knock pray for her.

KELLY, Gary - 20th June 2022 - (suddenly) beloved son of Monica and the late Charlie, loving brother of Michael, Adrian and Shaun devoted uncle to all his nieces and nephews. Dearly loved and will be sadly missed by the entire family circle. Funeral leaving his mother Monica’s home 14 Carleton Court on Friday at 9.20am to Holy Family Church, Ballymagroarty for Requiem Mass at 10.00am. Interment afterwards in The City Cemetery. House private. Sacred Heart Of Jesus have mercy on his soul. Our Lady Of Lourdes intercede for him.

McCLOSKEY (nee Morrow), Cynthia - 21st June 2022 - (peacefully) at Altnagelvin Hospital, beloved wife of Tony, 52 Neptune Crescent, Ballykelly, loving mother of Steven and Cheryll, mother-in-law of Stuart and Lisa, loving grandmother of Luca, Elliott and Evie and dear sister of Lawrence, Avril, Katrina and the late Jonathan, Alwyn, Lorraine and Helga. Funeral from her home on Friday at 1.20pm for 2.00pm Funeral Service in St Canice’s Parish Church, Eglinton. Interment afterwards in the adjoining churchyard. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers, if wished, to Friends of Altnagelvin (Ward 21), C/o Mr Brian Moran, Treasurer, MDEC Unit, Altnagelvin Hospital, Glenshane Road, Derry, BT47 6SB.

NUTT, Irene Winifred Dorothy - 22nd June 2022 - (peacefully) at hospital, 10 Greystone Road, Limavady. Dearly loved wife of David, devoted mother of Alison, Christopher and Lindsey, granny of Amy, Kyle, Joseph and Lewis and great granny of Max. Funeral Service in Tamlaghtfinlagan Parish Church on Saturday, at 2.00pm followed by interment in the adjoining churchyard. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired by making cheques payable to Foyle Hospice c/o Ms Charlene Wade, 3 Upper Abbey Street, Coleraine, BT52 1BF. Lovingly remembered by all the family.

SHANNON, Nora - 21st June 2022 - (suddenly) at Antrim Area Hospital, 14 Glenburn Park, Magherafelt, dearly loved and devoted mother of Clare, loving daughter of the late Daisy and Thomas, much loved sister of Ethel, Bobby, Sheila, Cecil, Norman, Roland, Margaret and Jean and also a dear aunt and great-aunt. House strictly private. Funeral arrangements later. Always loved and remembered by her daughter, sisters, brothers and the entire family circle.