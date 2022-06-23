Motability car users to consider handing back vehicles

The current cost of living crisis has been blamed for forcing some Motability car users to consider handing back their vehicles.

This was the claim of Derry City and Strabane District councillor, Emmet Doyle (Aontú) who said some Motability car users can no longer afford to pay for fuel or maintenance.

Speaking to Derry Now, Cllr Doyle said: "The current cost of living emergency is hitting all aspects of life for workers and families.

"I have been contacted by a number of disabled people in the City who are users of Motability cars, some with integrated wheelchair ramps that can often use more fuel and require more upkeep than other cars.

"These users are actively considering having to give up their vehicles due to these increase cost burdens which would render some of them housebound or reliant on family members to get around.

"In February of this year Motability offered those getting new vehicles a small payment to help with the cost of rising energy prices when receiving a new vehicle. I am calling on them to consider widening that payment to current customers with long term agreements," said Cllr Doyle.

He added that the cost of living crisis must be met by robust investment in communities from Stormont immediately, "otherwise we could begin to see some disabled people forced to give up their mobility in the long term.”