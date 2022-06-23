Power cuts affecting homes and businesses in Derry
There are reports of power cuts in the Strand Road area of Derry, including traffic lights, with 116 customers affected.
The electricity outage was reported at 7:37 am and restoration is expected at 11:00.
The event number is 5652314 if contacting Northern Ireland Electricity.
