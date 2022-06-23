Welcome return of Brodsky Quartet as curtain up on Walled City Music Festival

There will be definitely be music in the Derry air when the Brodsky Quartet take to the Walled City Music Festival stage.

Celebrating half a century of performance, the quartet, which comprises: Krysia Osostowicz, Ian Belton, Jacqueline Thomas and Derry's own, Paul Cassidy, is opening the festival in the beautiful surroundings of Christ Church, on Derry's Infirmary Road, at 7.30pm tonight.

Speaking to Derry Now, Paul said the group had not played in Derry since 2013, the City of Culture year.

He added: “We are hugely looking forward to performing in Derry again. It is really nice because we are playing with Cathal Breslin, a wonderful pianist from Derry.

“We will start the concert with a little Mozart flute quartet, with Sabrina Hu.

"Then we are going to play Shostakovich's Ninth Quartet, which is just an extraordinary piece. People should brace themselves for that because it is just the most exciting and incredible piece. Very virtuosic and exciting for everyone, players and listeners.

“In the second half, we are just going to revel in Dvořák's Piano Quintet with Cathal. This piece is just one of the most romantic things ever. It is one glorious theme after another.

"There is a lot of dance and fun. It is really an amazing piece,” said Paul.