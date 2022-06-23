First Randox Professor of Medicine appointed at Derry's UU School of Medicine

Ulster University has announced the appointment of Professor Alex Miras as the first Randox Professor of Medicine providing educational leadership and training at the School of Medicine at Derry's Magee Campus.

Leading obesity authority Professor Alex Miras was appointed to the role following a competitive and rigorous selection process.

Professor Miras joins Ulster University this month from Imperial College London. Professor Miras is a Clinician Scientist with a proven track record in the mechanisms through which lifestyle interventions, pharmacotherapy, bariatric surgery and medical devices improve weight, metabolic control and diabetes-related microvascular complications.

The Randox Professor of Medicine is a Clinical Academic post providing educational leadership and teaching alongside research; inspiring the next generation of doctors and researchers in the area.

Professor Miras will work clinically at the Western Health and Social Care Trust, based at Altnagelvin hospital, where he will be an important contributor to the Department of Endocrinology.

Professor Miras will develop his research portfolio in line with the research strategy of the School of Medicine and ambitions included in the Health Research Institute-THRIVE (HRI-THRIVE) Project as part of the Derry City and Strabane City Deal.

His research will focus on the translation of discoveries made by researchers at Ulster University to new treatments for obesity and diabetes, and the identification of markers that help personalise treatments to individual patient characteristics.

Dr Alex Miras, Randox Professor of Medicine at Ulster University’s School of Medicine said: “It was a myriad of factors that led me to join Ulster University; the proven global impact of their personalized medicine research, the connections with the Western Trust and Health and Social Care more widely; and with private industry such as Randox, underpinned by the hub of health professions and health science education they are building in the city, all of which centre around improving patient care.

"I am particularly keen to enhance the HSC-Academia-Industry interface for everyone’s benefit.

“In Northern Ireland there are currently no HSC services for obesity and that presents a real clinical challenge, a challenge that I am keen to address using my skills, knowledge and experience of obesity care.

"Medical and surgical treatments for obesity have been shown to improve quality of life, reduce morbidity and mortality and are very cost-effective.

"Local clinicians are seeing an increase in those seeking bariatric surgery abroad and returning home with life threatening complications, we need to support patients to put in place treatment plans to support their weight loss at home.”

Professor Alex Miras grew up in Greece but has lived and worked in London for over 25 years before moving to Derry this month.

Professor Louise Dubras, Foundation Dean of the School of Medicine welcomed Professor Miras to the Magee campus this week commenting: “As the first cohort of future doctors complete their first year at the School of Medicine it is an opportune time to look to the future, with the arrival of our second cohort of students; alongside the next phase of staff recruitment; and we are delighted to welcome Alex to the School, the campus and the city.

"The Randox Professor of Medicine is a unique and exciting opportunity and Professor Miras’ proven teaching, research and clinical experience will shape the direction of clinical and translational research and inform the teaching of our future doctors within the School of Medicine.”

Dr Catherine McDonnell, Medical Director Western Trust tells us that the Trust is equally delighted that Professor Miras will be joining the Endocrinology and Diabetes Teams at Altnagelvin Hospital, “Obesity is one of the biggest health challenges we face across Northern Ireland, Professor Miras will bring a breadth of specialist knowledge, clinical skills and research skills which will benefit patients of this area," Dr Catherine said.

"His national and international profile offers an exciting opportunity to develop enhanced obesity services across the province. We look forward to welcoming him.”

The Randox Professor of Medicine role is supported by £1.2million in funding for medical education and research from Randox Laboratories Ltd.

Dr Peter FitzGerald, Managing Director, Randox Laboratories said: “We are delighted to welcome Professor Miras as the inaugural Randox Professor of Medicine at Ulster University’s School of Medicine.

"These are exciting times in the advancement of early diagnosis and preventive treatments across a wide range of healthcare conditions, particularly in the field of obesity and diabetes, which threatens an increasing burden upon our already overstretched healthcare services.

"We look forward to the leadership and innovation Professor Miras will undoubtedly bring to this role and to supporting his work in early diagnosis and intervention. We know that in such circumstances patient outcomes are improved and the burden on our healthcare service can be greatly reduced.

"This is a very important role at a critical time – and we wish Professor Miras every success.”