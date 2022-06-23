Search

23 Jun 2022

Jail for man who told young girl 'to come to daddy'

Approached nine-year-old close to church

The incident occurred close to St Columba's Church, Long Tower.

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

23 Jun 2022 2:33 PM

A man who approached a nine-year-old girl and told her to 'come to daddy' has been jailed at Derry Magistrate's Court today.

Joseph Harkin (59), of Carlisle Road in Derry, admitted a series of offences relating to the incident on May 24 this year.

The court heard that police were called by a woman who told them her nine-year-old daughter had been approached by a man close to the St Columba's Church, Long Tower.

She told police that the man had said to the girl 'come to daddy' and when she refused he called her 'a wee b-----d.'

The woman told police she approached Harkin who began 'mumbling' about her work as she was wearing her work uniform.

He then approached the woman leading her to believe she was about to be assaulted. 

After he was arrested, Harkin damaged a police cell. 

Defence solicitor, Kevin Casey, said Harkin said some young people had thrown things at him and he had approached others to find out who their parents were. 

He said that the court knew Harkin was quite capable of assault but in this case he had 'lost his temper' but had not physically assaulted the woman only made her 'fearful.'

Mr Casey said Harkin's actions in the police station were due to the fact he felt aggrieved that he had been arrested when he felt he was the victim.

Harkin was jailed for three months. 

News

