Police in Derry appeal for help in finding missing 14 year old boy

Police are appealing for information as they are concerned of the whereabouts of 14 year old, Ross Wray.
Ross has been missing from the Waterside area of the city.
Ross is described as 5 foot 6, slim build with short dark hair.
He was last seen on Tuesday June 21 2022 at 22:50 hours wearing a dark blue hoodie and jeans.
If you know or have seen Ross or have any information please contact Police on 101 quoting reference number 2087 of the 21/06/22.
