Derry Death Notices - Friday, 24th June, 2022

BROWN, Seamus - 22nd June 2022 - (peacefully) at Altnagelvin Hospital, loving father of Stacey and Owen, beloved brother of Miriam (Neely), Marita and Noel, dear brother-in-law of Sarah, a much loved uncle, great-uncle and a cherished nephew, cousin and friend. Funeral from his home 17 Woodlands, Culmore on Saturday at 10.10am for 11o’clock Requiem Mass in St Baithin’s Church, St Johnston. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family time please from 10.00pm to 12noon. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers, if wished, to the Foyle Hospice, 61 Culmore Road, Derry, BT48 8JE. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul.

CARTER, Finlay - 22nd June 2022 - (suddenly) at his home 33 Enagh Park, Limavady, beloved husband of Leanne, loving son of Jim Spratt and Ann Carter, dear brother of Steven, Celine (Granleese), Johnny, Alison, and Rosena, brother-in-law of Elaine and Tony (Granleese) a much loved uncle and godfather of Noah. Funeral service in his home on Saturday at 10.30am followed by burial in Enagh Cemetery. Family flowers only please donations in lieu to PIPS Charity 281 Antrim Road, Belfast BT15 2HE

DEENEY, Aidan - 23th June 2022 - (peacefully) at home, late of 26 Curragh Road, Dungiven, Co Derry, beloved husband of Mary and loving father of Teresa, Julie, Sean, Christopher, Ciaran, Barry and the late infant Kevin R.I.P. Loved dearly by his grandchildren Kevina, Odhrán, Rónán, Deabhoná, Torin and Bláthnaid. Deeply regretted by his daughters in law, sons in law, brothers, sisters in law, brothers in law and the entire family circle. Leaving McLaughlin’s Funeral Home (414a Ballyquin Road, Dungiven) today (Friday) at 12noon to repose at his late residence, family time please from 8.00pm. Funeral will leave his late residence on Saturday, leaving at 10.30am for 11.00am Requiem Mass in St Patrick’s Church Dungiven. Funeral Mass can be viewed on the parish webcam https://www.dungivenparish.com/webcam/ Interment immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please and donations if desired in lieu to Marie Curie c/o McLaughlin Funeral Directors. Deeply regretted and will be sadly missed by all his loving family. St Padre Pio pray for him.

DOHERTY, Martin (Sa) - 20th June 2022 - (suddenly) at his late home, 12 Shanreagh Park, father of Sabrina and the late Martin and John-Paul, dearest son of the late Matt and Margaret Doherty, late of 2 Miller Street, loving granda of Blake, Odhran and Sophia. A much loved brother of Matt, Ann, Tony, Bridgeen, Danny and Marian. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by all his nieces, nephews, wider family circle, friends and neighbours. Martin's remains will be reposing at his sister Bridgeen's residence, 13 Brookdale Crescent. Funeral leaving from there on Saturday at 9.20am for 10.00am Requiem Mass in St. Columba's Church, Longtower. Cremation will take place afterwards at 2.00pm in Lakelands Crematorium, Co. Cavan. Martin's Funeral Requiem Mass can be streamed live via the link: http://longtowerchurch.org/webcam/ Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to Northlands c/o the immediate family or Mr. Kieran Connor, McClafferty Funeral Directors, Unit 3a, Rathmor Business Pk, Derry, BT48 0LZ. On His Soul Sweet Jesus Have Mercy.

JAMES (nee Monaghan), Sarah - 23rd June 2022 - beloved wife of John, 12 Rosslea Gardens Limavady, loving mother of Gareth and Paul, mother-in-law of Claire and Oonagh, much loved grandmother of Arthur, dear sister of James, Mary, Helena and the late John and Patrick and daughter of the late James and Ellen Monaghan (Strathfoyle). House private please. Funeral from her home on Saturday at 9.30am for 10o’clock Requiem Mass in St Mary’s Church Limavady. Interment afterwards in Christ the King Cemetery. Queen of the most Holy Rosary pray for her.

McDAID (Nee McDaid), Elizabeth (Liz) - 23rd June, 2022 - (peacefully) at her home, 57 Strangford Park, beloved wife of Thomas, loving mother of Thomas and Brendan, devoted grandmother of Niamh and Conall, dear mother-in-law to Emma and Dorothy, beloved daughter of Eddie and the late Babs, (Inishowen Gardens), loving sister of Eamonn, Danny and Kieran. Funeral leaving her home on Sunday at 10.20am to Holy Family Church Ballymagroarty for Funeral Mass at 11.00am. Interment afterwards in the City Cemetery. House private please for family time from 9.00pm to 11.00am. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on her soul. Our Lady of Lourdes intercede for her.