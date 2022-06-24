Death Notice

SOLIS, Aine (nee Cooke), - (suddenly) at her home in Long Island, USA (formerly of Marlborough Terrace, Derry), beloved mother of Aiden, Brea and Ronan, cherished sister of Caitlin, much loved daughter of Bridgin and the late Ronnie. Funeral arrangements to follow. Deeply regretted by her sorrowing family and friends. Our lady of Knock, pray for her.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.