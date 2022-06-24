Search

24 Jun 2022

Adam B hosts Charity Colour Run to raise funds for AWARE NI

Adam B hosts Charity Colour Run to raise funds for AWARE NI

The run will go ahead on Saturday July 9 at 12pm, starting at Templemore Sports Complex, Derry

Reporter:

Nicole Lang

24 Jun 2022 2:33 PM

Derry Youtube star, Adam B and Derry-born charity, AWARE NI, are hosting a fundraising Colour Run to raise money for the charity.

The run will go ahead on Saturday July 9 at 12pm, starting at Templemore Sports Complex, Derry.

The public are encouraged to join the Derry star to take part in the fun filled day for all age groups. You can run the whole way but if running isn't your thing, you can jog or walk the route which will see participants being covered in coloured powder paint. 

All proceeds will be donated to local Derry-born charity, AWARE NI.

AWARE is a charity with the aim to help tackle anxiety and depression in young people. They deliver mental health and well-being programmes into communities, schools, colleges, universities and workplaces.

Adam B said: "It's so important to raise awareness at an early age about how it's okay to talk about your feelings. It's okay to open up. It's okay to not be okay sometimes. You don't have to struggle in silence. 

"So come join me on Saturday 9th July at 12pm at the Complex for a day full of fun, laughs and A LOT of colour!"

The run is a ticket only event and everyone on the day will need a ticket to enter the premises but tickets can also be purchased on the day. 

Tickets are £10 per person/child. One ticket covers one individual, it does not cover all family members.

Tickets are available at: https://bit.ly/3ndGAc8

Participants make their way around a 2km course, while being showered with brightly coloured powder paint by volunteers.

It is an event for all the family, with an emphasis on fun over athletic prowess, however there will be a prize for 1st, 2nd and 3rd place.

Every registered participant will recieve an 'Adam B Colour Run' T-shirt and spectators and supporters are welcome- you can even purchase colour packets to throw.

There will be local vendors in attendance, food, fun and lots of activities.

If you're a local vendor and would like to be a part of the event please contact:
ceeva@adamb.co for further details. 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media