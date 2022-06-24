Two PSNI officers arrested by anti-corruption unit

SDLP Policing Board member Sinéad McLaughlin has expressed serious concern after two PSNI officers were arrested by the anti-corruption unit.

The officers have been released on bail and suspended from the PSNI.

Police said they were arrested as part of an ongoing investigation into misconduct in public office.

Foyle MLA Ms McLaughlin said: “It’s extremely concerning that two PSNI officers have been arrested and suspended as part of an investigation into misconduct in public office. These are extremely serious allegations and the PSNI must get to the bottom of exactly what has happened here.

“Being a police officer is a position that comes with serious trust and responsibility and we rightly expect the highest standards of those who serve in this role.

"Officers are entrusted with keeping our communities safe and holding those who have committed wrongdoing accountable. In my role on the Policing Board I will be following this investigation closely.

“At a time when police officer numbers are under severe pressure we need to make sure that we are getting the most out of our existing workforce and they are fully committed to the job at hand.

"I recognise the very difficult job that our officers do, but unless we recruit more officers as we committed to as part of New Decade New Approach, we will see a reduction in numbers, increasing the burden on our current police officers and depriving our communities of much needed services.”