County Derry road closed following road traffic collision

The Glenshane Road, outside Claudy has been closed.
The Glenshane Road, outside Claudy is closed due to a one vehicle road traffic collision.
The PSNI are advising motorists to seek an alternative route for your journey.
There are no further details at present.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.