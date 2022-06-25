Derry Death Notices - Saturday, 25th June, 2022

DEENEY, Aidan - 23rd June 2022 - (peacefully) at home, late of 26 Curragh Road, Dungiven, Co Derry. Beloved husband of Mary and loving father of Teresa, Julie, Sean, Christopher, Ciaran, Barry and the late infant Kevin R.I.P. Loved dearly by his grandchildren Kevina, Odhrán, Rónán, Deabhoná, Torin and Bláthnaid. Deeply regretted by his daughters in law, sons in law, brothers, sisters in law, brothers in law and the entire family circle. Reposing at his late residence, family time please from 8.00pm. Funeral will leave his late residence today (Saturday) leaving at 10.30am for 11.00am Requiem Mass in St Patrick’s Church Dungiven. Funeral Mass can be viewed on the parish webcam https://www.dungivenparish.com/webcam/ Interment immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please and donations if desired in lieu to Marie Curie c/o McLaughlin Funeral Directors. Deeply regretted and will be sadly missed by all his loving family. St Padre Pio pray for him.

McBRIDE (nee Kelly), Jean - 24th June 2022 - (peacefully) at her late home, 129 Creggan Road, beloved wife of Jim, devoted mother of Jennie, Michael and Jason, loving grandmother of Catherine, Paul, Stephen, Nicole, Kyle, Calum, Kayla and Ayla-Jean. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by all her wider family circle, friends and neighbours. Jean's remains are now reposing at her late residence, 129 Creggan Road. Funeral leaving from there on Monday, 27th June at 09.20am for 10.00am Requiem Mass in St. Mary's Church, Creggan. Burial will take place immediately afterwards in the City Cemetery. Jean's Funeral Requiem Mass can be streamed live via the link: https://www.churchservices.tv/creggan St. Bernadette Pray For Her. Our Lady Of Lourdes Intercede For Her.

McGROGAN, John (Toomebridge) - 24th June 2022 - (peacefully) at home surrounded by his family, beloved husband of Mary and loving father of Hugh, Sean, Dessie, Damian, Brian, Donna and the late Katrina, brother of the late Frank, Mary (Grant), Eileen (Griffin), Eddie, Bella (McErlain), Hughie and Chelly (Shivers). Funeral from his home, 47 Hillhead Road, on Sunday at 11.30am for 12.00noon Requiem Mass in Church of St Trea Newbridge, interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul. Deeply regretted by his sorrowing wife, sons, daughters, sons in law Donal and Robert, daughters in law Louise, Marie and Bernie, grandchildren, nephews, nieces and extended family circle.

PROCTOR (nee McGeehan), Jean - 22nd June 2022 - (peacefully) at her home 39 Bridge Street, Kilrea, dearly beloved wife of the late Don and Tommy, much loved mother of Ian and David, dear mother-in-law of Jenny and loving grandmother of Angus. Following a private committal a Service of Thanksgiving will take place at Second Kilrea Presbyterian Church today (Saturday) at 3.30pm. House private. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired to Second Kilrea Presbyterian Church c/o James McMullan & Son, 18 Church Street, Kilrea, BT51 5QU or online at mcmullanfunerals.com. Lovingly remembered by her sorrowing family and entire family circle.

SHANNON, Nora - 21st June 2022 - (suddenly) at Antrim Area Hospital, 14 Glenburn Park, Magherafelt, dearly loved and devoted mother of Clare, loving daughter of the late Daisy and Thomas, much loved sister of Ethel, Bobby, Sheila, Cecil, Norman, Roland, Margaret and Jean and also a dear aunt and great-aunt. House strictly private. Family and friends welcome in Garvin’s Funeral Home on Tuesday evening, 28th June from 7.00pm - 8.30pm. Funeral cortege leaving Garvin’s Funeral Home on Wednesday, 29th June at 1.15pm, for Service of Thanksgiving in Union Road Presbyterian Church at 2.00pm. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, for Air Ambulance NI, payable to Garvin’s Funeral Home (Donations A/c), 15 Ballyronan Road, Magherafelt, BT45 6BP. Always loved and remembered by her daughter, sisters, brothers and the entire family circle.