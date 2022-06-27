Derry Death Notices - Monday, 27th June, 2022

BROWN, Thomas - 25th June 2022 - beloved husband of Betty, 14 Longfield Road, Eglinton, loving father of Caroline, Ann, Brian, Terence, Fiona, Veronica, Lorraine, Angela and Lisa and a much loved grandfather and great-grandfather. House private please at Tommy’s own request. Funeral arrangements later. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul.

DOHERTY, Emmett - 25th June 2022 - (suddenly) at his late home, 22 Beechwood Crescent, beloved son of Patricia and Paul. Loving stepson of Gerry. Devoted brother of Rachael and a much loved brother-in-law of Danny. Dearest grandson of Mary. A much loved uncle of Leon and Lana. Cherished companion of Mary. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by all his aunts, uncles, cousins, wider family circle, friends and neighbours. Funeral Arrangements Later. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to the Northlands Centre c/o the immediate family or Mr. Kieran Connor, McClafferty Funeral Directors, Unit 3a, Rathmor Business Pk, Derry, BT48 0LZ. On His Soul Sweet Jesus Have Mercy.



JACKSON (nee Kitson), Patricia Doreen Harriet (Pat) - 25th June 2022 - (peacefully) at Altnagelvin Hospital (surrounded by her loving family in her 92nd year, formerly of 58 Kinsale Park, Caw) dear wife of Leslie, much-loved mother of Diane, David and Noel, loving mother-in-law to Ken and Yvonne, adored grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great-grandmother. Service of Thanksgiving in D & R Hay & Sons Funeral Home, 24A Church Road, Altnagelvin, Derry BT47 3QQ, on Tuesday at 10.30am followed by burial in Ballyoan Cemetery. Family flowers only donations in lieu, if desired, to Foyle Hospice, c/o Mrs Ruth Hay, Funeral Director (above address). The family home and Funeral Home strictly private. Very deeply regretted and will be lovingly remembered by her husband, sons, daughter, daughter-in-law, son-in-law, grand-children, nieces, nephews and the entire family circle.

LITTLE, Robert George (Robbie) - 25th June 2022 - (peacefully) at home after a short illness, beloved husband of the late Georgie, a loving and devoted father of Kathryn and Joanne, loving brother of Joan and the late Jean and Harriet, a dear brother-in-law of Rae. Funeral Service in First Derry Presbyterian Church at 1.00pm on Wednesday followed by burial in Glendermott Presbyterian Church Burial Ground. House strictly private. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu if wished to The Western Pulmonary Fibrosis Support Group or to Chest Heart and Stroke c/o Adair and Neely Funeral Directors, 92 Duke Street BT47 6DQ. Deeply regretted by his loving family circle.

MONTGOMERY (nee Loughlin), Marlene Margaret - 25th June 2022 - (peacefully) at Cornfield Care Centre, Limavady, after a long illness courageously fought, beloved wife of Alan, 55 Carmoney Road, Eglinton, loving mother of Christopher, Stephen and Caroline, mother-in-law of Lucy, Siobhan and Conor, devoted grandmother of Alexander, Isla, Luca and Casey and dear sister of Lorna. Funeral from her home on Tuesday at 10.30am for funeral service in Faughanvale Presbyterian Church, Eglinton at 11o’clock. Cremation will take place in Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan at 5.00pm. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers, if wished, to Parkinson’s UK C/o W J O’Brien & Son Funeral Directors, 110 Clooney Road, Eglinton, BT47 3PU.

McBRIDE, Robert - 25th June 2022 - (peacefully) at his home, 4 Tyrconnell Street, beloved husband of Maria, loving father of Laura, Shaun, Emmett, Declan, Colleen, devoted grandfather to all his grandchildren, dear son of the late James and Margaret. Dearly loved and will be sadly missed by the entire family circle and friends. Funeral leaving his home on Tuesday at 10.20am to St. Eugene’s Cathedral for Requiem Mass at 11.00am. Interment afterwards in the City Cemetery. Sacred Heart Of Jesus have mercy on his soul. Our Lady Of Lourdes intercede for him.

McCORMICK (nee Ferris), Mary - 25th June 2022 - (peacefully) at Foyle Hospice, beloved wife of the late Jim R.I.P., loving mother of Grace, Seamus, and Joseph Watson. Much loved grandmother of Emma, Luke, Rory, Blayne, Sean, Karl, Nicole, and the late Francis-Joseph, and a great grandmother. Dear sister of Isobel, Lena, and the late Paddy, Sally, Danny, Rose, and Sean R.I.P. Mother-in-law of Phil and Joseph’s partner Judy. Deeply regretted by (her first husband the late Joe Watson R.I.P.) family and all the family circle and friends. House private please. Funeral will leave from her home, 86 Dowland Road, Limavady today (Monday) at 3.50pm to repose in St Mary’s Church Limavady from 4.30pm. Requiem Mass will be held on Tuesday at 10am followed by interment in adjoining Cemetery. Family flowers only please donations in lieu to Foyle Hospice 61 Culmore Road Derry. BT48 8JE. Queen of the most Holy Rosary pray for her.

McCOURT, Ethan Michael (Bellaghy/Toomebridge) - 25th June 2022 - (aged 6 years) beloved son of Oonagh and Declan, loving grandson of Bernard and Margaret McKenna and Mary and the late Mick McCourt (Slatequarry), nephew of Patrick, Bernard, Michael, John, Stephen, Paul, Eileen (Devlin) and Siobhan (Koumparos). Funeral from his home, 1 Glovers Lane, Gloverstown Road, on Tuesday at 10.00am for 11.00am Mass of the Angels in Church of St. Mary Bellaghy, via webcam at Webcam – Bellaghy-Ballyscullion Parish (bellaghyparish.com), interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Angel of God, my guardian dear, To whom God’s love commits me here, Ever this day, be at my side, To light, to guard, to rule, and guide. Amen. Deeply regretted by his sorrowing mother, father, grandparents, uncles, aunts, cousins and extended family circle.

McNICHOLL, Philip (Glenullin) - 25th June 2022 - (peacefully) at home, beloved husband of Peggy, loving father of Frank, Paul, Mary (McErlain), Helen (Neeson), Anne, Aidan and Mairead, father-in-law of Nicholas and Gareth and loving Granda of Joe, Sarah, Olivia, James, Lucy, Johnny, Grace, Eva and Lauren. Son of the late Frank and Kathleen and dear brother of Tony, Anne (O’Kane), Fran (Baxter), Barbara (Devlin), Aidan and Mildred. Funeral from his late residence, 21, Slaghtaverty Lane on Tuesday at 10.00am for 11.00am Requiem Mass in St. Joseph’s Church, Glenullin. Interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery. St. Joseph the Worker have mercy on his Soul. Deeply regretted by the entire family circle. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to Marie Curie c/o McKiernan & Sons, 45-47 Maghera Street, Kilrea. BT51 5QL.

O'KANE, Desmond - 25th June 2022 - at the Foyle Hospice, late of 22 Kingsfort Park, Derry. Beloved husband of Helen, much loved father of Damien and Peter, father-in-law of Tara and Anne, dearly loved grandfather of Evin and Anya and brother of Marie, Kevin, Anne, Annette and the late Patricia and John. Reposing at his home today (Monday) from 3.00pm to 9.00pm. House private please at all other times. Funeral leaving his home on Tuesday at 9.30am for Requiem Mass in Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Steelstown at 10am. Interment afterwards in the City Cemetery. Deeply regretted by his sorrowing wife, sons, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, brother, sisters and family circle. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul. Donations in lieu of flowers please to the Foyle Hospice c/o Quigley Funeral Directors, 1A Newtown Place, Strabane. The Requiem Mass can be viewed live via the Parish Webcam https://www.churchservices.tv/steelstown

WARD, Dean - 25th June 2022 - (suddenly) beloved partner of Nicole, loving father of Bennett and Avery, dear and loving son of Adrian and Geraldine, loving brother of John, Nicola, Laura, Megan, Victoria, Jordan and the late Adrian. Funeral arrangements later. Sacred Heart Of Jesus have mercy on his soul. Our Lady Of Lourdes intercede for him.