Mayor joins Caring Caretaker on his charity walking challenge

Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council Cllr Ivor Wallace pictured with (back l-r), Nevin Boyle, Denis McNeill, (front l-r) Teresa Boyle, Davy Boyle and Helen McNeill.
The Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council has joined Coleraine’s Caring Caretaker as he continues his latest fundraising charity walk.
Davy Boyle has set himself a challenge to complete 1000 miles, while raising money for Sands Northern Ireland and the Kidney Research Fund NI.
This week, Councillor Ivor Wallace met up with him for a leisurely stroll to Castleroe.
Speaking afterwards, the Mayor said: “Davy Boyle’s charity work is an inspiration to all of us, and I was very pleased to accompany him on such a beautiful morning as he racks up the miles towards his target.
“Davy has been raising money since the 1990s, and in that time he has raised over £700,000 which is a truly phenomenal total which has helped many organisations.
“He’s showing no signs of slowing down, and after the success of last year’s 600-mile walk, he has now decided to go even further.
“If you see him out and about please consider making a small donation in his yellow box or visit his online page – I know he will be very grateful.
“I would like to take this opportunity to thank Davy for all he has achieved through the years and I wish him continued success with his fundraising efforts.”
You can make an online donation now by going to www.gofundme.com/f/3ahwdy-the-caring-caretaker .
