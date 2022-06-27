Search

27 Jun 2022

Mayor joins Caring Caretaker on his charity walking challenge

Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council Cllr Ivor Wallace pictured with (back l-r), Nevin Boyle, Denis McNeill, (front l-r) Teresa Boyle, Davy Boyle and Helen McNeill.

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

27 Jun 2022 4:33 PM

The Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council has joined Coleraine’s Caring Caretaker as he continues his latest fundraising charity walk.

Davy Boyle has set himself a challenge to complete 1000 miles, while raising money for Sands Northern Ireland and the Kidney Research Fund NI.

This week, Councillor Ivor Wallace met up with him for a leisurely stroll to Castleroe.

Speaking afterwards, the Mayor said: “Davy Boyle’s charity work is an inspiration to all of us, and I was very pleased to accompany him on such a beautiful morning as he racks up the miles towards his target.

“Davy has been raising money since the 1990s, and in that time he has raised over £700,000 which is a truly phenomenal total which has helped many organisations.

“He’s showing no signs of slowing down, and after the success of last year’s 600-mile walk, he has now decided to go even further.

“If you see him out and about please consider making a small donation in his yellow box or visit his online page – I know he will be very grateful.

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank Davy for all he has achieved through the years and I wish him continued success with his fundraising efforts.”

You can make an online donation now by going to www.gofundme.com/f/3ahwdy-the-caring-caretaker .

News

