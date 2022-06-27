County Derry commemoration parades could cause some disruption for motorists

Motorists are advised of the possibility of traffic delays on Friday evening (1st July), due to a number of Somme commemoration parades taking place in Coleraine, Limavady, Garvagh and Cloughmills.

Traffic will be managed through the towns, but delays are expected.

In Coleraine, a feeder parade will take place at 6.15pm from Winston Way, Killowen Street, Shuttle Hill then onto Killowen Orange Hall.

The main parade will start at 6.50pm from Killowen Orange Hall, Shuttle Hill, Killowen Street, Pates Lane, Somerset Drive, Drumard Drive, Rope Walk, Kylemore Road, Hazelbank Road, Pates Lane, Killowen Street, Waterside, Old Bridge, Harbour, Circular Road, Millburn Road, Union Street, Railway Road, Kingsgate Street, Church Street, then onto the War Memorial at the Diamond for service. Traffic will be managed through the town but delays are expected.

In Limavady, the parade will start at 8pm from Protestant Street, Catherine Street, Linenhall Street, Main Street, Ballyclose Street, Church Street, Alexander Road, Main Street, Connell Street, Irish Green Street, Roemill Gardens, Roemill Road, Rathbrady Road, Massey Avenue, Protestant Street.

In Garvagh, the parade will start at 8pm from Garvagh Orange Hall, Upper Main Street, Lower Main Street to Royal British Legion and return Lower Main Street, Upper Main Street. A short service of remembrance and wreath laying ceremony will take place.

Meanwhile, in Cloughmills the parade will start at 8.30pm from Main Street, Ballycregagh Road, Main Street and then onto the Orange Hall for a service.