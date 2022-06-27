Search

27 Jun 2022

Enjoy an active summer for only £1 with Mid Ulster Council

Mid Ulster District Council Chair Councillor Córa Corry gets ready to launch the £1 summer offer which is happening across all Mid Ulster District Council leisure facilities in July and August.

With school out for summer, you can now sign up your kids for an active summer with selected sporting activities costing just £1 throughout July and August, organised by Mid Ulster District Council.

Featuring tons of activities across the summer month’s right across the district in leisure centres, sports arenas in, Cookstown, Dungannon, Magherafelt, Moneymore, Maghera and Tobermore.

The £1 offer includes a range of sports and activities tailored at children under 18 years old, including  teen gym, swim, courts, (Table Tennis, Badminton, Basketball, 5x5 (£10 per group or £1 per individual) golf, track and pitches, tennis courts as well as soft play for the little ones. 

Chair of Mid Ulster District Council, Councillor Córa Corry commented, “Now that summer is finally here, it’s the perfect opportunity to ensure your children will stay active over the summer months with our £1 summer offer, and it’s a great opportunity for families to save some money too!

"I’d encourage parents to 'get on the ball' and take advantage of this fantastic offer happening in Mid Ulster this July and August.” 

Regular exercise has lots of health benefits for children and young people, such as improving fitness; providing an opportunity to socialise; increasing concentration; improving academic scores; building a stronger heart, bones and healthier muscles; encouraging healthy growth and development; improving self-esteem; improving posture and balance; lowering stress and encouraging a better night's sleep. 

£1 activities are available to under 18’s from 1 July to 31 August, Monday to Friday, 9am to 5pm. 

Terms and conditions will apply with some dates unavailable due to summer scheme. These can also be booked online via the Leisure Hub: www.midulstercouncil.org/leisure or by contacting the leisure centres reception.

Teen Gym is only available at the following times: 6.30am and 7.30am, 11am to 12.15pm, 2pm to 3.15pm & 3.30pm to 4.45pm. A completed induction is required prior to use. Induction fee waved during this period.

Restrictions on availability may apply. 

For more details of what’s on offer please visit https://www.midulstercouncil.org/leisure/just-for-kids/schemes-clubs or call 028 8676 7135.

