County Derry MLA welcomes Ulster GAA's #getconsent campaign

SDLP East Derry MLA Cara Hunter has welcomed a new campaign from Ulster GAA around consent.

Ulster GAA have partnered with White Ribbon NI for the campaign ‘Never Cross the Line’.

The initiative was launched with an event at Stormont earlier today (Monday).

Ms Hunter said it is important that sports and other community leaders speak out to help educate young people around the important issue.

East Derry MLA Ms Hunter said: “The new campaign from Ulster GAA and White Ribbon NI is a welcome initiative that will make a real difference when it comes to educating young people about issues around consent.

"This is a discussion that needs to be taking place in homes, schools and community groups across the North and I appreciate Ulster GAA stepping up and showing leadership in this way.

“The only way we are going to educate our young people about consent and other issues like is by bringing them out into the open.

"Our sports stars and other public figures are role models and they carry significant influence. Whilst it’s not always easy to speak out, they have the ability to make a positive difference in our society by the stands they take.

“We still have a long way to go when it comes to dealing with issues like consent and violence against women and girls. While we have made significant progress in recent years, we are reminded all too often of how far we still have to go. If we are going to see real change then we need others to follow the example of Ulster GAA and speak out on this important issue.”

SDLP Newry & Armagh MLA Justin McNulty said: “Across this island GAA players are leaders in their communities and with that comes the responsibility to set an example and to speak up and call out unacceptable behaviour.

"I’m glad to see Ulster GAA leading the way on this important issue and doing their bit to educate our young people about consent.

“I was delighted to sponsor the launch of this event at Stormont on Monday to help the Ulster GAA get this message to the public. When conversations are taking place in sports team dressing rooms about consent this is a positive move and the GAA should be applauded along with White Ribbon for their leading role in that.

"I hope to see other sporting and community leaders following Ulster GAA's example and do their part in helping us build a better society for everyone here.”