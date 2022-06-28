Derry Death Notices - Tuesday, 28th June, 2022

ALGEO, William - 24th June 2022 - (suddenly) at his home 10b Bonds Street, Waterside, dearly beloved husband of the late Claire, much loved brother of Caroline, Annette, Noeleen and Pauline, a dear brother-in-law, uncle and great-uncle. Service of Thanksgiving in his sister Annette's home 52 Emerson Street, Waterside on Wednesday, 29th June at 12.00noon followed by burial in Ballyoan Cemetery. Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired to Foyle Hospice c/o Mrs. Ruth Hay, Funeral Director, 24A, Church Road, Altnagelvin, Derry BT47 3QQ. Very deeply regretted and will be lovingly remembered by his entire family circle.

BOGGS, Max James - 4th June 2022 - beloved son of Ryan, Lorraine, Rhonda and David, dear brother of Katie, Amelia, Logan and Jessica and devoted grandson of Ernie and Ethel Boggs and Kenneth and Muriel Ferguson. Deeply regretted by the Browne and Connell families, uncle Johnny and all his aunts, uncles and cousins. Funeral from Gorthill Farm on Wednesday at 1.10pm for service at 2.00pm in Faughanvale Presbyterian Church, Eglinton with interment afterwards in the adjoining burying ground. The service can be viewed on Youtube - Search: Faughanvale Presbyterian Church, Funeral Max Boggs, 29th June. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers, if wished, to Faughanvale Presbyterian Church, C/o Mr Samuel Cochrane, 4 Dunlade Road, Greysteel, BT47 3EF. The Lord is my shepherd.

BROWN, Tommy - 25th June 2022 - beloved husband of Betty, 14 Longfield Road, Eglinton, loving father of Caroline, Ann, Brian, Terence, Fiona, Veronica, Lorraine, Angela and Lisa and a much loved grandfather and great-grandfather. House private please at Tommy’s own request. Funeral from his home on Wednesday at 9.30am for 10o’clock Requiem Mass in Star of the Sea Church, Faughanvale. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul.

DOHERTY, Damien - 26th June 2022 - loving father of Lisa and Melinda, beloved son of the late Danny and Moya, much loved grandfather of Jordan and loving brother of Rosie, Martin, Paul, Peter and the late Patrick, Jamsey and Michelle. Funeral from his home, 109 The Old Fort, Strathfoyle, on Wednesday at 11.00am for 11.30am Requiem Mass in St. Oliver Plunkett’s Church, Strathfoyle. Interment afterwards in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Ardmore. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul.

DOHERTY, Emmett - 25th June 2022 - (suddenly) at his late home, 22 Beechwood Crescent, beloved son of Patricia and Paul, loving stepson of Gerry, devoted brother of Rachael and a much loved brother-in-law of Danny, dearest grandson of Mary, much loved uncle of Leon and Lana. Cherished companion of Mary. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by all his aunts, uncles, cousins, wider family circle, friends and neighbours. Emmett's remains will be reposing at his sister Rachael's residence, 30 Inishowen Gardens. Funeral leaving from there on Thursday, 30th June at 9.20am for 10.00am Requiem Mass in St. Mary's Church, Creggan. Burial will take place immediately afterwards in the City Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to the Northlands Centre c/o the immediate family or Mr. Kieran Connor, McClafferty Funeral Directors, Unit 3a, Rathmor Business Pk, Derry, BT48 0LZ. On His Soul Sweet Jesus Have Mercy.

HENRY, Sarah Marie (Sheena) - 25th June 2022 - (suddenly) late of 8 Portna Road, Kilrea, beloved partner of Jim, daughter of the late Augustine and Sadie, and dear sister of the late Anne. Sheena’s remains will leave her late residence on Wednesday, 29th June at 9.15am for 10.00am Requiem Mass in St Mary’s Church, Drumgarner, Kilrea, burial immediately afterwards in the adjoining Cemetery. House Private Please. Deeply regretted by her partner Jim Smyth, cousins and friends who loved her so much. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on her soul.

McLAUGHLIN, James Joseph - 27th June 2022 - (suddenly) formerly of Priory Road , Dungiven, Co Derry, beloved son of the late Monica and Vincent R.I.P and dear brother of Anne Marie and Paul, loving father of Anastasia Edith Monica and partner of Rebecca. Deeply regretted by his sister in law Karen, brother in law Jonathan, nieces, nephews and the entire family circle. Funeral arrangements later. St Joseph patron of the the departed souls pray for him.

WILSON, Elizabeth (Betty) - 26th June 2022 - (peacefully) passed away at Cornfield Care Centre, late of 50 Drumaduff Road, Limavady, much loved wife of the late Harold, loving mother of James, George and the late John, dear mother in law of Joyce, grandmother of Thomas also a dear sister and sister in law. House private, family only, all welcome at Church Service. Funeral Service in Balteagh Parish Church today (Tuesday) at 1.00pm followed by burial in adjoining Churchyard. Family flowers only please donations if desired and cheques payable to Balteagh Parish Church and forwarded to Browns Funeral Directors, 21 Aghanloo Ind Est, Aghanloo Road, Limavady. Will be lovingly remembered and sadly missed by her entire family circle.