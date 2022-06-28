Search

28 Jun 2022

Date fixed for inquest into death of County Derry LVF murder victim

Date fixed for inquest into death of LVF murder victim

Fergal McCusker was murdered in 1998 in his hometown of Maghera.

Reporter:

Orla Mullan

28 Jun 2022 1:33 PM

Email:

orla@derrypost.com

The inquest into the death of a County Derry man murdered by the LVF more than 20 years ago is set to take place in January next year.

Fergal McCusker, who was known as 'Ricky' to his friends, was shot dead in Maghera as he made his way home from a night out on January 18, 1998.

The 28 year-old was targeted in an alleyway close to the town centre just minutes after leaving his friends to go to a takeaway.

A member of Watty Graham's GAA Club, Mr McCusker had just returned from America a fortnight before his death.

No-one has ever been charged with his murder and there has never been an inquest.

However, at a pre-inquest review held on Thursday, June 23, a date was fixed for an inquest into Mr McCusker's death.

The inquest has been listed to commence on January 16, 2023, almost 25 years after Mr McCusker's death.

The inquest is expected to last six weeks.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media