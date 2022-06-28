Search

Man arrested in Donegal after car stolen in Derry

PSNI probe link to Waterside burglaries

The arrested man was detained by Gardai in Donegal.

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

28 Jun 2022 5:33 PM

Police in Derry are investigating two burglaries and an attempted break-in in the city yesterday (Monday, June 27) which, they say, may be linked.

A report was made shortly after 7.00am that entry was gained to a house in Riverview Terrace in the Waterside area of the city sometime overnight and purses containing cash were taken.

At around 9.30am, a report was made that a man tried the door of a house in Hayesbank Park, also in the Waterside, but, when he was unable to gain entry, he left.

At 11.40am, a further report was made that keys for a grey Suzuki Vitara had been taken from another house in Hayesbank Park and the vehicle had been stolen. 

It’s believed this vehicle was stolen sometime between 5.00am and 7.00am and may have been involved in a collision on Craigavon Bridge in the city at around 7.00am. The vehicle was later stopped in County Donegal and the driver was arrested by Gardai.

Appealing for information, PSNI Detective Sergeant Galbraith said: "We believe these incidents may be linked at this time and would appeal to anyone who was in these areas yesterday morning and saw suspicious activity to get in touch with us.

"We would also ask anyone who witnessed the collision to call us, and for drivers to check dashcam footage if they were travelling in any of these areas yesterday.”

The number to call with information is 101, quoting reference number 452 of 27/06/22.

Alternatively, you can submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/

 

