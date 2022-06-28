Derry woman breached Coronavirus regulations by attending house party

Court gavel
A woman who breached Coronavirus regulations by attending a house party last year has been fined £150.
Cheryl Gardiner, whose address was given on court papers as Bonds Hill in Derry, was charged with committing the offence on June 29, 2021.
The 29 year-old was one of five individuals from four different households in attendance at the party in a property at Benevenagh Drive, Limavady.
When police attended the address at 1.10am, they noted that all five individuals were highly intoxicated.
Gardiner and the other four individuals were informed they would be issued with tickets at a later stage. However, the court was told that Gardiner failed to accept the ticket from police.
A solicitor said: “The problem is, she takes too much alcohol. She's the only one out of the five people in the house who is before the court.”
In addition to the fine, District Judge Peter King ordered the defendant to pay an offender levy of £15.
