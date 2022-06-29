Two men arrested under Terrorism Act in Derry

The PSNI in Derry say detectives from the Terrorism Investigation Unit have arrested two 34 year old males under the Terrorism Act in the Shantallow and Galliagh areas of the city this morning.

The men, who were detained following searches of two residential properties, have been taken to the Serious Crime Suite at Musgrave Police Station in Belfast for interview.

Detective Inspector Keith Wilson said: “Today’s searches and arrests are part of an ongoing investigation into violent criminality linked to Óglaigh na hÉireann.

“We understand the impact our operational activity can cause the local community and want to assure them we seek to plan activity to maximise safety, minimise any disruption, and remain grateful for their continued support.

“I also would ask anyone with information or concerns about illegal activity to contact us in confidence on 101.”

He said information could also be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org