Unjustified firing of shots by soldier

Kathleen Thompson
The Inquest into the death of Derry's Kathleen Thompson has ruled a soldier was unjustified in firing the shots which killed the mother-of-six, in Derry, in November 1971.
Family of Kathleen Thompson, shot dead by a British soldier in 1971, overwhelmed and emotional after damning verdict at inquest. Soldier did not hold honest belief that he under fire and shooting not justified. This is why @BrandonLewis wants 2 stop inquests— Pat Finucane Centre (@FinucaneCentre) June 29, 2022
The Pat Finucane Centre said: "The Family of Kathleen Thompson, shot dead by a British Soldier in 1971, [are] overwhelmed and emotional after damning verdict at inquest.
"Soldier did not hold honest belief that he was under fire and shooting was not justified.
"This is why Brandon Lewis wants to stop inquests."
