Council to discuss 'cost of living emergency'

Derry City and Strabane District Council is to discuss a motion declaring a cost of living emergency in the city and district.

The motion, which is being proposed by Cllr Emmet Doyle (Aontú), will ask the Executive to provide all available resources to help residents, working or not, with rising costs.

Speaking to Derry News, Cllr Doyle said: “In the last six weeks I have visited some residents across the city who are been hit time and time again with rising cost of fuel, food and other costs which they simply cannot afford. I haven’t seen people struggle like this in years.

"Whilst there is no Executive to release the hundreds of millions they have that could be used to help people whether they are working or not, Ministers could act to add more money into services and funds that already exist.

"The most recent cost of living payment from the British government excluded those who are solely working and that approach is fundamentally wrong. All of our people are struggling, and with inflation now over 8%, help must be made available for all.

"I am asking Council to ensure that any support made available is open to everyone who is struggling. The declaration of a cost of living emergency in the district will leave the Executive and MLAs who refuse to allow the Assembly to sit in no doubt that they are negatively affecting the lives of many thousands of people and we will demand the increased support be made available," said Cllr Doyle.